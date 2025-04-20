Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:
0, 1, 3, 3
(zero, one, three, three)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Mom test: Surviving the scare of late-night calls from the kids
2
Clark County OKs rezoning for truck terminal near Navistar in...
3
Republicans Talebi, Harvey vying for Champaign Municipal Court judge...
4
Election 2025: Greenon voters to decide on school facilities levy again
5
Haitian employees still coming to work - while they can