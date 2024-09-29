Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were: 0, 4, 4, 6
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:

0, 4, 4, 6

(zero, four, four, six)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Ohio Highway Patrol: Hundreds of stops, 136 tickets over 2 weeks in...
2
Springfield staffing firm responds to allegations of busing, exploiting...
3
Clark-Shawnee reschedules homecoming activities, Northeastern cancels...
4
Young’s Jersey Dairy cancels fall activities due to weather; store...
5
Drug Court celebrates Springfield woman as first graduate, with a...