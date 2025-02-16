Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:
0, 1, 1, 2
(zero, one, one, two)
