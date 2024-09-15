Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Pick 3 Midday

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Midday" game were: 1, 5, 6
news
By The Associated Press
9 minutes ago
