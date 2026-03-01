Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were: 0, 3, 4
news
By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:

0, 3, 4

(zero, three, four)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Springfield police identify man killed in claimed self-defense
2
Graham schools superintendent to resign this summer
3
Urbana officials release public notice with overview, timeline of...
4
Miami University votes to move forward with $281M sports arena plan
5
Ohio Hope Builders to host free clothing giveaway at new Springfield...