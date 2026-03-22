Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were: 0, 1, 4, 4, 5, 6
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By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
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The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:

0, 1, 4, 4, 5, 6

(zero, one, four, four, five, six)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

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