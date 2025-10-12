Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:
0, 1, 4, 6, 8, 8
(zero, one, four, six, eight, eight)
