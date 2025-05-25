Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were: 0, 1, 1, 3, 4, 8
news
By The Associated Press
49 minutes ago
