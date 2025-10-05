Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:
0, 2, 2, 4, 6, 7
(zero, two, two, four, six, seven)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Downtown Springfield to welcome Trick-or-Treaters Oct. 24
2
Springfield nutrition, wellness company expands after ‘significant...
3
Springfield man found guilty of murder in 2023 shooting
4
87 and counting: ODOT crews have already been hit more this year than...
5
Clark, Champaign county students get glimpse of their futures, hands-on...