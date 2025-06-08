Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:
0, 3, 5, 7, 8, 9
(zero, three, five, seven, eight, nine)
