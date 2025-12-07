Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:
0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 6
(zero, one, one, two, three, six)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Documentary highlights housing, evictions struggles
2
Column: Western Clark County gears up for Christmas
3
‘A Charlie Brown Christmas Live’ to bring Peanuts characters to life
4
Blue Envelope Program to be introduced in Clark County Saturday
5
Looking for Santa? Jolly Old St. Nicholas will have multiple...