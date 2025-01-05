Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:
0, 2, 3, 8, 9, 9
(zero, two, three, eight, nine, nine)
