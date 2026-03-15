Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:
1, 1, 2, 4, 6, 9
(one, one, two, four, six, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
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