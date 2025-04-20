Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:
1, 2, 2, 3, 5, 8
(one, two, two, three, five, eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Mom test: Surviving the scare of late-night calls from the kids
2
Clark County OKs rezoning for truck terminal near Navistar in...
3
Republicans Talebi, Harvey vying for Champaign Municipal Court judge...
4
Election 2025: Greenon voters to decide on school facilities levy again
5
Haitian employees still coming to work - while they can