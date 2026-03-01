Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:
0, 1, 2, 3, 6, 6
(zero, one, two, three, six, six)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Springfield police identify man killed in claimed self-defense
2
Graham schools superintendent to resign this summer
3
Urbana officials release public notice with overview, timeline of...
4
Miami University votes to move forward with $281M sports arena plan
5
Ohio Hope Builders to host free clothing giveaway at new Springfield...