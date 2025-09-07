Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
4, 13, 23, 33, 39, 47
(four, thirteen, twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty-seven)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
‘This place needs to be here’; Mercy Health celebrates its new Urbana...
2
Gov. DeWine visits Clark-Shawnee to kick off school year, honor staff
3
Clark State to host student engagement conference
4
Second Harvest Food Bank to highlight senior hunger at annual event
5
Wind, solar farms banned in unincorporated territory in Clark County