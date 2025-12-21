Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were: 26, 30, 35, 38, 44, 47
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
(twenty-six, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-four, forty-seven)

