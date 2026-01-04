Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
11, 21, 35, 38, 40, 41
(eleven, twenty-one, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty, forty-one)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Second child rescued in December Springfield fire dies from injuries
2
3 new Springfield commissioners sworn in, assistant mayor selected
3
3 Springfield city commissioners make way for new officeholders
4
Police: Springfield man allegedly shot girlfriend through bedroom...
5
Acting commissioner appointed in Clark County