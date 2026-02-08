Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
5, 7, 12, 14, 24, 42
(five, seven, twelve, fourteen, twenty-four, forty-two)
