Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were: 3, 13, 18, 23, 41, 44
By The Associated Press
43 minutes ago
The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:

3, 13, 18, 23, 41, 44

(three, thirteen, eightteen, twenty-three, forty-one, forty-four)

