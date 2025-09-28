Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were: 10, 16, 21, 27, 34, 37
news
By The Associated Press
2 hours ago
X

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:

10, 16, 21, 27, 34, 37

(ten, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-seven)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Greenon schools has second highest overall rating on state report card...
2
Springfield residents say city is ‘very divided’ in preliminary...
3
Clark County Land Bank opens, shows new affordable homes in Springfield
4
Fire at Wittenberg residence hall causes some students to be...
5
911 calls in fatal Springfield shooting detail scene, gunfight