Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
15, 16, 28, 41, 42, 43
(fifteen, sixteen, twenty-eight, forty-one, forty-two, forty-three)
