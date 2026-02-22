Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
16, 17, 19, 21, 38, 43
(sixteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-eight, forty-three)
