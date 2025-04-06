Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were: 4, 9, 23, 26, 27, 37
By The Associated Press
46 minutes ago
