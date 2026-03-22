Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Ohio Classic Lotto

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing of the "Ohio Classic Lotto" game were:
7, 9, 13, 30, 37, 38
(seven, nine, thirteen, thirty, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Community tells Clark County what it thinks about potential new jail...
2
Northwestern Schools names new superintendent
3
The Event Vault in Urbana wants to host your downtown celebrations...
4
Excellence in Teaching: Greenon educator helps students love math, be a...
5
Stafford: The spirit of koliva doesn’t seem Greek to me