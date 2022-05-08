Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
04-07-09-13-31
(four, seven, nine, thirteen, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
In Other News
1
SWAT outside Springfield house
2
In visit to Butler County, Biden calls on congress to support U.S...
3
Eat at a local restaurant next week and help raise funds for...
4
Clark State provost leaving for president’s role at Arizona community...
5
Springfield superintendent named finalist for Kettering school job