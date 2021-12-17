springfield-news-sun logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
39 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

15-16-19-26-37

(fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

In Other News
1
Events around Clark and Champaign counties
2
Schools beef up security in response to ‘National Shoot Up Your School...
3
Virtual learning to continue at 2 Tecumseh schools after water main...
4
Springfield, Urbana airports to receive millions in federal funding
5
Cincinnati-area schools adding police presence ahead of TikTok...
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top