Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
15-16-19-26-37
(fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
