Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
10-25-27-31-32
(ten, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
