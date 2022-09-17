springfield-news-sun logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
8 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

02-17-32-33-38

(two, seventeen, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

In Other News
1
Man flown to hospital after shooting at Springfield gas station
2
Springfield man faces charges following SWAT situation
3
Cedarville surpasses 5K enrollment for first time in history
4
Clark County teachers making a difference in the classroom
5
How did your school do? See grades from new K-12 state report card for...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top