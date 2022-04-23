Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

springfield-news-sun logo
news
By The Associated Press
8 hours ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

11-12-14-18-26

(eleven, twelve, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

