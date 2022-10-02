springfield-news-sun logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

04-09-19-29-33

(four, nine, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

