Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

By The Associated Press
49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

13-16-25-31-39

(thirteen, sixteen, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $344,000

