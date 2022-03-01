Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
13-16-25-31-39
(thirteen, sixteen, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $344,000
