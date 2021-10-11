springfield-news-sun logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

13-19-20-30-32

(thirteen, nineteen, twenty, thirty, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

