Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
13-19-20-30-32
(thirteen, nineteen, twenty, thirty, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
In Other News
1
Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra returns live on Saturday
2
Special kid now a special adult working on next chapter
3
Community health fair returns: ‘We want to improve the health of this...
4
Coronavirus: Springfield IDs major projects for bulk of $44.2M in...
5
Athlete of the Week Northwestern High School