Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

02-11-17-18-38

(two, eleven, seventeen, eighteen, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

