Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

04-12-18-33-36

(four, twelve, eighteen, thirty-three, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

