springfield-news-sun logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

18-20-26-31-39

(eighteen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

In Other News
1
Navistar employees ratify tentative contract at Springfield plant
2
This weekend: Events around Clark and Champaign counties
3
Springfield man indicted for gross sexual imposition following assault...
4
COVID transmission rate in Clark, Champaign counties higher than state...
5
U.S. agriculture secretary in area to speak about Biden’s plans for...
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top