Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
08-17-28-34-37
(eight, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $171,000
