Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

01-05-10-11-21

(one, five, ten, eleven, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $244,000

