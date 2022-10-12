springfield-news-sun logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
28 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

19-22-23-37-39

(nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

In Other News
1
Man walking from Fairfield to Great American Ball Park did it in 7...
2
Springfield celebrates new downtown mural of Black activist Hattie...
3
How haunted is your city? Southwest Ohio locations top list
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Pike County murder trial: Week 5 begins with more evidence presented...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top