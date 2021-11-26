springfield-news-sun logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

04-11-17-22-33

(four, eleven, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $192,000

In Other News
1
Woman flown to hospital after vehicle strikes her, flees scene in...
2
New recreation center opening after the holidays to host Thanksgiving...
3
Local soup kitchen preparing for a busy holiday season
4
Clark State criminal justice club, Springfield police donate...
5
PHOTOS: Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer laid to rest
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top