Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
04-11-17-22-33
(four, eleven, seventeen, twenty-two, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $192,000
