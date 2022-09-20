Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-09-11-18-32
(one, nine, eleven, eighteen, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
In Other News
1
Springfield Police still looking for clues in gas station fatal...
2
‘Students are our future leaders:’ Two area teachers making a...
3
Food truck event a part of things to do this week in Clark, Champaign...
4
Pike Co. murder trial Week 2: No DNA of man on trial found at scene...
5
Kenton Ridge homecoming court named