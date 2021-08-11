springfield-news-sun logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

06-07-11-29-32

(six, seven, eleven, twenty-nine, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

