news
By The Associated Press
50 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

06-11-23-24-37

(six, eleven, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $477,000

