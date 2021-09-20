springfield-news-sun logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

02-06-11-25-30

(two, six, eleven, twenty-five, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $156,000

