Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
12-15-17-24-31
(twelve, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
