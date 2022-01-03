Hamburger icon
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

01-08-17-24-26

(one, eight, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $185,000

