Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

04-05-14-17-36

(four, five, fourteen, seventeen, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $413,000

