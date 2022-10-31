springfield-news-sun logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
48 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

02-03-26-31-38

(two, three, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

