springfield-news-sun logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
14 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

05-14-15-26-29

(five, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $341,000

In Other News
1
Youth symphony, children’s chorus to perform spring concert
2
Mercy Health to host free smoking cessation classes
3
Ramadan is a time to self-reflect, connect with the community, area...
4
New Carlisle Library plans renovation of Youth Services Department
5
Ohio’s Community Mercy Hospice holds ribbon cutting, grand opening for...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top