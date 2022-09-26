Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
15-20-28-29-36
(fifteen, twenty, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
In Other News
1
Stafford: The Dome’s Class of 1911 had its prophesies and realities
2
Springfield superintendent: ‘It finally feels like back to school’
3
Clark State names new dean of business, applied technologies
4
Understanding dynamics of domestic violence key to helping survivors
5
Demand for COVID-19 boosters high in Clark County