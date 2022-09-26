Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

springfield-news-sun logo
By The Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

15-20-28-29-36

(fifteen, twenty, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

